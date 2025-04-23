Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said Wednesday that Carr "does have an issue with his shoulder" and that the team is "hoping to get some resolution and clarity on that in the near future," Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

Loomis outwardly declined to answer any questions about Carr's injury or status with the team at Wednesday's press conference, additionally refusing to answer affirmatively or negatively when asked whether New Orleans' starting quarterback is currently on the roster, per John Sigler of USA Today. Carr is reportedly considering shoulder surgery that could impact his availability for 2025 due to a previously undisclosed injury, with speculation that the decision is related to dissatisfaction with the Saints and a desire to move on. Due to the veteran quarterback's contract being restructured in March, he is owed roughly $40 million guaranteed in salary and bonuses this season.