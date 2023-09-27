Carr (shoulder) didn't practice Thursday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

As expected, two days after Saints coach Dennis Allen said his starting quarterback is week-to-week with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. Carr wasn't able to rejoin Sunday's 18-17 loss to the Packers after his early exit, leaving Jameis Winston under center for a second-half collapse in which the Saints produced four punts and one missed field goal on their final five drives. Winston nonetheless profiles as one of the better backups in the league, if not the best, and he's on track to make at least one start while Carr recovers from his shoulder injury.