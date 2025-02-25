Carr (hand) is scheduled to make $40 million in 2025, with one-fourth of the money already guaranteed and the other three-fourths becoming guaranteed if he's still on the roster in mid-March, ESPN's Dan Graziano reports.

Paradoxically, the Saints' perennially disastrous cap situation may actually make them more likely to retain Carr, as the easiest way to achieve cap compliance is by renegotiating and extending veterans' contracts. They can release him before mid-March with a post-June 1 designation to push most of the dead-money charge to 2026, but that wouldn't free up 2025 cap space until June (even if the transaction is made long before). Carr will turn 34 in March, following a 2025 campaign in which he suffered numerous injuries and eventually missed the final four weeks with a broken bone in his non-throwing hand.