Carr (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, with coach Dennis Allen saying he wants to see how Carr feels Saturday after returning to practice Friday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Carr didn't return to last week's loss in Green Bay after his early exit and was deemed "week-to-week" by Allen a day later, but it now seems the quarterback may not miss any more action. Carr returned to practice Friday afternoon, with multiple beat reporters saying he looked sharp and was throwing downfield during the portion open to media. While the Saints may still end up starting Jameis Winston this weekend, Allen said there isn't much concern about Carr aggravating his AC joint sprain and then dealing with the injury long term. In other words, the decision will simply be a matter of which QB gives the team the best chance to win this Sunday.