Carr (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

There's a good chance Carr will have a cap on his practice reps until he puts the AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder behind him. In his first game playing with the health concern this past Sunday against the Buccaneers, he wasn't much more than a checkdown artist, completing 23 of 37 passes for 127 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Carr enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest at New England.