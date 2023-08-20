Carr is among the Saints' starting offensive players who are unlikely to suit up for Sunday's preseason tilt versus the Chargers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Per Underhill, starting wide receivers Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed (groin), along with tight ends Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill, are all expected to sit out as well. Wideout Tre'Quan Smith (groin) and tight end Jimmy Graham (illness) also appear unlikely to play. As a result, the majority of New Orleans' second-team offensive players should be in line to start against the Chargers, including WRs A.T. Perry, Keith Kirkwood and Bryan Edwards and TE Foster Moreau. Backup quarterback Jameis Winston is also slated to start ahead of rookie quarterback Jake Haener, according to New Orleans team reporter Erin Summers. Carr should still be considered the unquestioned starter for the Saints after he inked a four-year, $150 million contract with the team in March.