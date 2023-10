Carr (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, with Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reporting that the quarterback likely will play.

Carr was a limited practice participant throughout the week after playing through the same injury (rather poorly) in last Sunday's 26-9 loss to Tampa Bay. The Saints do have a capable backup in Jameis Winston in the unlikely event Carr is declared inactive ahead of a 1:00 ET kickoff this Sunday.