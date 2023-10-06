Carr (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots but is considered likely to play, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Carr was a limited practice participant throughout the week after playing through the AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder -- albeit rather poorly -- in last Sunday's 26-9 loss to Tampa Bay. The Saints have a capable backup quarterback on hand in Jameis Winston in the unlikely event Carr is declared inactive ahead of a 1 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.