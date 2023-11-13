Speaking with the media Monday, coach Dennis Allen said Carr's right shoulder is fine after further testing, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Carr took a big hit from both sides of his body during Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Vikings and had to leave the game early with shoulder and concussion issues. He appears to have avoided anything serious with the shoulder and will have a Week 11 bye to rest up ahead of a divisional date with the Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 26. Carr said he hopes to play versus Atlanta, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.