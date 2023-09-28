Carr (shoulder) is a spectator for Thursday's practice, Ross Jackson of SI.com reports.

Though the Saints haven't officially ruled Carr out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, he's being viewed as week-to-week and seems likely to miss at least one contest while he continues to recover from an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, which he sustained in the team's Week 3 loss to the Packers. With Carr sitting out a second practice in a row, Jameis Winston will direct the Saints' first-team offense once again and looks poised to pick up the start versus Tampa Bay this weekend.