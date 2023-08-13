Carr completed six of eight passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-24 preseason win over the Chiefs.

Carr impressed in his first action as a Saint, leading the team on a 12-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to begin the game. The signal caller connected with Juwan Johnson, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas prior to finding Keith Kirkwood on a four-yard score to cap that series. With that serving as Carr's only involvement of the day, Jameis Winston and Jake Haener split quarterback duties afterward.