Carr (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game at New England, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Carr will continue to play through the AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder that he sustained during the second half of a Week 3 loss at Green Bay. While he operated with a cap on his practice reps during Week 5 prep, he's far healthier this time around than he was last Sunday against the Buccaneers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. In that contest, Carr managed just 127 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions on 23-for-37 passing.