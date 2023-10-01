Carr (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Carr endured an early departure from last Sunday's loss at Green Bay and eventually was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder. By returning to practice Friday in a limited fashion, he put himself in a position to return Week 4, but he still entered the weekend with a questionable designation. As Sunday's kickoff drew closer, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Carr was expected to play, which has come to pass. Carr thus will be working with running back Alvin Kamara for the first time following the latter's three-game suspension to begin the season. The quarterback will be looking to build upon the 636 passing yards that he's put up through two and a half games to date.