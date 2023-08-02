Saints WR Michael Thomas said Tuesday that his relationship with Carr is progressing tremendously, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The 30-year-old wideout is healthy and practicing after ankle and foot injuries limited him to 10 games over the past three seasons. Between Thomas and 2022 rookie standouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, it appears Carr will have a talented and diverse group of wide receivers for his first season in New Orleans. The TE group is somewhat less impressive, though certainly deep, and the offensive line should get back on track after an injury-riddled and uncharacteristically mediocre 2022, with the projected starting five for this season consisting of four first-round picks and a second-rounder. It's a nice setup for Carr's first season outside the Raiders organization, creating potential for a rebound after his own performance left much to be desired last year.