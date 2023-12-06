Carr (concussion/shoulder/ribs) was seen at the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Carr was driven into the ground during this past Sunday's loss to the Lions, incurring a roughing the passer penalty and also a trio of injuries. On Monday, coach Dennis Allen told John Hendrix of SI.com that Carr's shoulder appeared to check out OK, but the quarterback was in the concussion protocol for the second time in a three-game span and also had a rib issue. Considering he looked like himself while throwing passes and also sprinted at one point Wednesday, Carr seems likely to be at least a limited participant to kick off Week 14 prep.