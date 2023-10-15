Carr completed 32 of 50 passes for 353 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 20-13 defeat to the Texans.

Carr threw for over 300 yards for the first time since the Week 1 win versus Tennessee. The 32-year-old quarterback still netted a rather lackluster 7.0 yards per attempt, as he completed just 64 percent of his season-high 50 passing attempts. Carr didn't put the ball in harm's way too much until the game's final sequence when, from the Houston 24-yard line, he threw three straight incompletions before throwing a jump ball to Michael Thomas that was intercepted at the two-yard line. The veteran signal-caller was forced to play without starting tackles Ryan Ramczyk (head) and James Hurst (ankle) on the final drive of the gam. Carr has now recorded five interceptions to three interceptions while averaging 216.5 passing yards per game, and the Saints' lack of explosiveness and scoring should continue to limit his fantasy upside.