Carr completed 25 of 34 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bears. He added three rushing attempts for three yards.

Carr threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave in the first quarter and added a two-yard touchdown pass to Taysom Hill in the second. The Saints got another passing touchdown to take a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter, but that one was thrown by Hill. This game snapped a streak of three consecutive 300-yard passing performances from Carr, but Carr has yet to throw more than two touchdowns in a game this season, and he continues to cede a significant portion of goal-line looks under center to Hill, who offers a mix of power running and passing ability. Carr will bring a 10:4 TD:INT into a Week 10 road game in Minnesota.