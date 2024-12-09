Carr (hand) is believed to have suffered a fracture in his non-throwing hand during Sunday's 14-11 win, an injury that will likely force him to miss multiple games, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Saints haven't yet officially disclosed the severity of Carr's injury or ruled him out to play Week 15 against the Commanders, but it appears the timing of the veteran quarterback's injury could put him in danger of missing the remainder of the regular season. Rapoport reports that New Orleans may opt not to place Carr on IR, allowing him a chance to recover in time to retake the field this year. In any case, though, it appears that the Saints will have to pivot to either Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler under center for the immediate future.