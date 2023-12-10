Carr (rib/shoulder) completed 18 of 26 passes for 119 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 28-6 win against the Panthers.

Not only did Carr suit up one week removed from suffering a concussion and rib and right shoulder injuries, he was playing without wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh), gadget player Taysom Hill (foot/hand) and rookie running back Kendre Miller (ankle). While he failed to reach 200 passing yards for the fifth time in 13 games this season, Carr tossed multiple touchdowns for the fourth occasion, connecting with Chris Olave and Jimmy Graham for short scores (seven and four yards, respectively) in the fourth quarter. Afterward, Carr told Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com that he's "up to three rib fractures" through Week 14, so there's a decent chance he operates with practice restrictions as the Saints prepare for next Sunday's matchup with the Giants.