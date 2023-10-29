Carr went 19-for-27 passing for 310 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 38-27 win over the Colts.

Carr and the Saints offense fell back into a rhythm after he logged 50-plus passing attempts in back-to-back games. The 32-year-old's first touchdown was an 18-yard score that came on a short pass to running back Alvin Kamara; but, Carr also logged his longest touchdown pass of the season when he hit wideout Rashid Shaheed in stride for a 58-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Carr also passed for over three hundred passing yards for the third game in a row, though he averaged significantly more yards per attempt (11.5) compared to the previous two outings. The veteran signal-caller coughed up just his sixth turnover of the season when he was strip-sacked early in the first quarter, and he has not given up multiple turnovers in any game so far this season. Carr and the Saints offense will look to put together another explosive outing versus the Bears this coming Sunday.