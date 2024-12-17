Carr (concussion) recently underwent further examination on his fractured left hand and is considered a few weeks away from being cleared to take contact, making it unlikely that he'll play again this season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Rapoport, Carr is tending to two different fractures in his non-throwing hand, with that injury in addition to a concussion having sidelined him for this past Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Commanders. While not eliminated from playoff contention, the 5-9 Saints are longshots to clinch a postseason bid and thus have little incentive to rush Carr back to the field over the final three weeks of the regular season. Jake Haener stepped in for Carr as the starting quarterback in Week 15, but he completed just four of 10 pass attempts for 49 yards and an interception before being benched in the second half in favor of Spencer Rattler. Rattler led the Saints to four scoring drives in the final two quarters to nearly complete a comeback from a 17-0 deficit, so he could be in the driver's seat to replace Carr as the starter in New Orleans' Week 16 matchup with Green Bay on Monday.