Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Carr (shoulder) has a sprained AC joint and is considered week-to-week.

Allen noted that the team will evaluate Carr's progress throughout the week before making a determination on his availability for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Jameis Winston, who replaced Carr in the 18-17 Week 3 loss to Green Bay, would continue to start under center if Carr misses additional time. Wednesday's practice report will offer the first official determination of Carr's availability moving forward.