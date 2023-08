Carr and the rest of the Saints' starters are expected to play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Coach Dennis Allen said the team plans to play Carr and other starters for part of Sunday's game before reevaluating whether they should take the field in the other two preseason games. Carr will be making his highly anticipated Saints debut after signing a four-year, $150 million contract with New Orleans as a free agent.