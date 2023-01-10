The Saints signed Gore to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Gore joined the Saints' practice squad during the 2022 campaign after being waived by Kansas City with an injury settlement at the end of August. He totaled 59 touches for 361 yards and two scores across 11 appearances with the Chiefs last year, but he wasn't elevated for any games while with New Orleans this year. With his new contract, he'll now have a chance to compete for a roster spot during offseason work and into next year's training camp.