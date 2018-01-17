Saints' De'Vante Harris: Signs reserve/future contract
Harris signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Joel Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Harris began the 2017 season atop the Saints' depth chart but quickly fell from grace, which ultimately led to his release from the team in early December. The 24-year-old recorded 18 tackles (15 solo) in 11 games.
