Saints' Devaroe Lawrence: Lands on NFI list
Lawrence (undisclosed) was placed on the non-football injury list Friday, Mark Inabinett of AL.com reports.
It isn't clear what injury Lawrence is tending to, but the Auburn product did have season-ending knee surgery last December during his final season with the Tigers. He'll be able to join the team in training camp whenever he receives medical clearance.
