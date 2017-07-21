Lawrence (undisclosed) was placed on the non-football injury list Friday, Mark Inabinett of AL.com reports.

It isn't clear what injury Lawrence is tending to, but the Auburn product did have season-ending knee surgery last December during his final season with the Tigers. He'll be able to join the team in training camp whenever he receives medical clearance.

