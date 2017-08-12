Play

The Saints placed Lawrence (undisclosed) on injured reserve Saturday, Herbie Teope of The Time-Picayune reports.

Lawrence began training camp on the non-football injury list, and will now miss the rest of the season. It remains unclear what the issue is, but the Auburn product did undergo season-ending knee surgery in December of last year.

