Vele (shoulder) had his left arm in a sling after Sunday's 20-17 win over the Panthers, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Vele exited due to a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter after catching five of six targets for 69 yards. The wide receiver needed a sling after the game, suggesting he's fighting an uphill battle to be ready to face the Jets in Week 16, but more clarity on Vele's status should surface when the Saints resume practicing Wednesday.