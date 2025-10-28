Vele compiled one reception (on five targets) for 10 yards during Sunday's 23-3 loss versus the Buccaneers.

Vele failed to capitalize on his season-high five targets. The 27-year-old has gone without a target in three of the seven games he's played so far this season. The Saints benched starting quarterback Spencer Rattler for rookie Tyler Shough in the third quarter, but they still finished with 51 passing attempts as a team. Regardless of who's under center for New Orleans, Vele and veteran wideout Brandin Cooks should continue to see limited targets while operating behind New Orleans' top three pass-catchers, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and tight end Juwan Johnson. The Saints' next game will be against the Rams in Week 8.