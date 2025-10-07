Vele hauled in all two targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 26-14 win versus the Giants.

Vele saw a slight uptick in playing time and targets compared to his last two outings, when he played 34 and six percent of offensive snaps in Week 2 and Week 4, respectively. The second-year wideout has had a much slower start with New Orleans than he did during his 2024 rookie campaign in Denver, where he logged 41 catches (on 55 targets) for 475 yards over 13 regular-season games. Vele's fantasy value will be suppressed so long as he operates as the WR4 behind Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks, especially in the Saints' struggling passing offense.