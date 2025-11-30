Vele gathered in all eight targets for 93 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 21-17 defeat against the Dolphins.

Vele delivered a standout performance in his second game since becoming the Saints' WR2. He finished second on the team in targets behind tight end Juwan Johnson (nine) and ahead of WR1 Chris Olave (seven) - the latter of whom suited up after being listed as questionable with back spasms. Vele logged a career high in receiving yards while tying his career high for catches, and he logged his first touchdown reception since Week 2. After recording just six catches over his first nine appearances this season, the second-year wideout has now accrued 11 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown across the last two games. Another solid performance for Vele would go a long way toward establishing his reliability for fantasy purposes. New Orleans is next in action Week 14 versus Tampa Bay