Vele caught his only target for three yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 26-21 defeat versus the 49ers.

Vele logged a touchdown on just his second career catch for New Orleans, hauling in a pass on the goal line while running a quick slant out of the slot midway through the fourth quarter. The second-year wideout tied with No. 2 running back Kendre Miller for the team's sixth-most targets Sunday, as quarterback Spencer Rattler tossed at least 34 passes for the second week in a row. Vele has seen pretty limited work during his first two games in New Orleans, as there aren't many opportunities for production behind top wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed and tight end Juwan Johnson, as these three combined for 24 targets. Vele's limited fantasy value will likely depend on the amount of red-zone and goal-line targets that he sees going forward. His next opportunity will come versus the Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 21.