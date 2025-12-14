Saints' Devaughn Vele: Injures shoulder in Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vele sustained a shoulder injury during Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
Prior to his exit early in the fourth quarter, Vele had recorded five catches (on six targets) for 69 yards. In Vele's absence, the Saints are left with Mason Tipton, Dante Pettis and Kevin Austin at wide receiver behind top option Chris Olave.
