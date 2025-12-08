Vele caught three passes (on five targets) for 40 yards during the Saints' 24-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

There wasn't many targets to go around Sunday as Tyler Shough completed just 13 of 20 passes for 144 yards, but Vele led all Saints pass catchers with 40 receiving yards and finished tied with Chris Olave for the second-most receptions behind Juwan Johnson (four). Vele has been more involved in the Saints' offense in the three games since the Week 11 bye, producing a 14-170-1 line (on 20 targets) over that span. Up next for Vele and the Saints is a Week 15 home tilt against the Panthers.