Vele recorded one reception (on three targets) for 13 yards during Sunday's 20-13 defeat versus the Cardinals.

Vele didn't make much noise during his first game for New Orleans. The former Broncos wideout's first target didn't come until late in the third quarter, and he caught his first pass on the team's second-to-last drive of the game. His lack of production is pretty notable considering that quarterback Spencer Rattler tossed a career-high 46 passing attempts. Instead, nearly all of the targets went to Rattler's top three pass-catchers of Chris Olave (13), Rashid Shaheed (nine) and tight end Juwan Johnson (11). Veteran wideout Brandin Cooks also logged four targets. Vele will look to carve out a larger role for the Saints' Week 2 matchup versus San Francisco.