Saints' Devaughn Vele: Pops up on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vele (hip) was limited in practice Thursday.
Vele wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, an indication that his hip issue may have been sustained during Thursday's practice. The extent of Vele's activity level at Friday's practice may go a long way in determining his availability for Sunday's road game against the Seahawks. He brought in his only target for three yards and a touchdown Week 2 versus the 49ers.
