Vele caught three of seven targets for 37 yards in the Saints' 24-10 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

With Brandin Cooks booted from the roster over the weekend following the trade of Rashid Shaheed at the deadline a couple weeks ago, Vele has taken over as the Saints' WR2 behind Chris Olave. His seven targets versus Atlanta tied for second on the team behind Olave's 13. Vele will need to show more of a ceiling in the box score before he can be trusted as a fantasy contributor.