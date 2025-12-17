Saints' Devaughn Vele: Ruled out to face Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Wednesday that Vele (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against New York, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Vele is considered week-to-week due to a left arm injury sustained during New Orleans' win over the Panthers in Week 15, which makes his status uncertain for the Saints' remaining three regular-season games. The second-year wideout had shown improved chemistry with rookie quarterback as of late, having averaged 59.8 receiving yards across his last four appearances and drawing at least five targets in each of those contests.
