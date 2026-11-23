Vele caught seven passes for 76 yards on seven targets in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Bears.

Vele continues to run virtually every route for New Orleans, and the seven grabs matched his season high from Week 1 against the Lions, while Vele's 76 yards are a new high-water mark for the receiver. It was notable that Jordyn Tyson ran just 22 routes on Tyler Shough's 51 dropbacks against Chicago. This offense has become tough to predict on a week-to-week basis. Vele is more of a low-ceiling fantasy WR4/5 most weeks.