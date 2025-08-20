The Broncos agreed to terms Wednesday on a deal that sends Vele to the Saints in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Vele is coming off a rookie season in which he compiled a 41-475-3 receiving line, working mostly as a slot specialist. That production is relatively impressive for a seventh-round pick who only suited up for 13 regular-season games in 2024, but with Denver's offseason additions to the receiving corps he'd now been working with the second-team offense throughout training camp. With New Orleans, Vele figures to benefit from a clearer path to slot snaps behind starting wideouts Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks. He'll now have just under three weeks to build chemistry with quarterbacks Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough and Jake Haener, though, while facing the task of picking up a new playbook in head coach Kellen Moore's complex offense.