Neal tallied four rushes for 22 yards and gathered in all three targets for nine yards during Sunday's 17-7 win against the Panthers.

Neal operated as the Saints' RB2 behind Alvin Kamara for the second week in a row. The Saints' offense bounced back after last week's dreadful performance in a loss to the Rams, and Kamara powered the running game with a season-high 22 carries for 83 yards. Neal hasn't seen much usage over the last two games, as Taysom Hill has continued to cycle in as a rushing quarterback in short-yardage and goal-line situations. The 22-year-old running back's next opportunity will come after the Saints' Week 11 bye when they face the Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 23.