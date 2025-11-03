Neal accrued three carries for 11 yards and caught his only target for one yard during Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Rams.

Neal had only three fewer carries than RB1 Alvin Kamara, who was stymied for a season-low 14 rushing yards. Meanwhile, do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill finished with a team-high 30 rushing yards on four carries. New Orleans got dominated in just about every phase, leaving rookie quarterback Tyler Shough to attempt 24 passes compared to just 14 rushing attempts as a team. So, it's unclear how the rushing attempts would have been split up if there were a more normal game script for the Saints' offense. New Orleans will next play against the Panthers in Week 10 on Sunday.