Neal logged one carry for one yard during Sunday's 26-14 defeat to the Bears.

Neal suited up for consecutive games for the first time this season. The rookie sixth-rounder didn't make much of an impact despite the departure of RB2 Kendre Miller (knee) early in the game. The latter running back averaged 9.0 carries per game over the previous four weeks while playing behind Alvin Kamara. If Miller misses time moving forward, then Neal is next in line to serve as the No. 2 running back. The Saints' next game will be against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 26.