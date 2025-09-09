Neal recorded two carries for nine yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss against the Cardinals.

Neal finished fourth on the Saints in both rushing yards and attempts. Starting running back Alvin Kamara tallied 11 of the team's 22 rushing attempts, while RB2 Kendre Miller (five) and quarterback Spencer Rattler (four) rounded out the rest of the ground game. The lack of team rushing attempts is notable compared to the 46 passing attempts for Rattler, which was a career high. Neal also played just seven offensive snaps. So long as he's playing behind two other running backs in an offense that stresses the passing game, Neal won't fetch any value in fantasy football. The Saints' next game will come versus the 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 14.