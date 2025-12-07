Neal rushed 19 times for 70 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for 14 yards in the Saints' 24-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Neal drew another start in place of Alvin Kamara (knee) and surprisingly found some running room against a normally stingy Buccaneers front. The rookie sixth-round pick set a new career high in rushing yardage and added a three-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter for his first career score. With the 3-10 Saints firmly in evaluation mode as head coach Kellen Moore's first season at the helm winds down, Neal could continue to see expanded opportunity irrespective of Kamara's availability down the stretch.