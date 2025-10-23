Neal will likely take on a larger role following Kendre Miller's season-ending knee injury, Matthew Paras of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Miller tore his ACL in this past Sunday's loss to the Bears, opening the door for Neal to take over as the primary backup to Alvin Kamara (ankle). Neal was a sixth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has three carries for 10 yards in three NFL appearances. Velus Jones rounds out the running back depth chart.