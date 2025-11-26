Neal was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a knee injury, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Neal played 86 percent of snaps over the final three quarters of Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons, filling in for Alvin Kamara (knee) on a day when the Saints had just two RBs active. Neal's ability to practice Wednesday, even in a limited capacity, suggests he's on track to play this Sunday against the Dolphins, likely filling in for Kamara as the starter. Audric Estime and Evan Hull are the other running backs on the 53-man roster, and Taysom Hill provides another form of competition for carries.