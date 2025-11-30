Neal accrued 14 rushes for 47 yards and reeled in all three targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 21-17 loss against the Dolphins.

Neal handled the bulk of the Saints' carries en route to career highs in rushing attempts and yards. The rookie filled in for the absence of RB1 Alvin Kamara, who was inactive after suffering an MCL sprain during last week's loss to Atlanta. Neal also didn't end up splitting duties out of the backfield, as the only other two running backs on the roster, Evan Hull and Audric Estime, logged five and zero carries, respectively. Meanwhile, Taysom Hill recorded just one rushing attempt as the change-of-pace dual-threat QB. With Kamara expected to miss more time moving forward, Neal seems set for moderate usage as the Saints' No. 1 running back for the time being. The team next plays against Tampa Bay in Week 14.