Neal had zero carries and hauled in all three of his targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 23-3 loss against Tampa Bay.

The rookie sixth-rounder served as the Saints' RB2 with Kendre Miller out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 7. New Orleans benched starting quarterback Spencer Rattler for rookie Tyler Shough late in the third quarter, and the offense abandoned the running game with just 15 carries as a team. Neal still played 46 percent of offensive snaps while operating behind Alvin Kamara, who only played 51 percent of offensive snaps. Neal will look for more rushing opportunities as New Orleans' offense looks to right the ship Week 8 versus the Rams.