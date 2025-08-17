Based on his absence from pre-game warmup routines, Neal (hamstring) is not in line to play against the Jaguars in Sunday's preseason game, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Neal is working through a hamstring injury that he suffered in the beginning of August, and it appears the rookie sixth-rounder is also unlikely to play in the Saints' preseason finale against the Broncos on Saturday. Kendre Miller, Cam Akers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire should handle most of the backfield snaps Sunday, especially if Alvin Kamara also doesn't play.